2 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $345,317

Ready in July and available for showings now! Created for comfort, a Cordoba can suit anyone's lifestyle. Walking in, you'll find an open concept maintenance-free home with a large living area and kitchen including stainless steel appliances and cool-toned brown cabinetry. Add an owners' room with a large walk-in closet and spa-style shower, a guestroom with closet and flex room with French doors as well as a 2-car attached garage, and you have a wonderful home perfect for downsizing or wanting to live easy and cozy. This specific home also includes a full look-out basement with full-size windows viewing the back yard and a wood deck with stairs off the breakfast, a rare feature for a Paired Villa! The Cordoba is a high performance, energy efficient home. Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year structural warranty, 4-year workmanship on the roof and Industry- Best Customer Care Program.