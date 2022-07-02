 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

2 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $345,317

2 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $345,317

Ready in July and available for showings now! Created for comfort, a Cordoba can suit anyone's lifestyle. Walking in, you'll find an open concept maintenance-free home with a large living area and kitchen including stainless steel appliances and cool-toned brown cabinetry. Add an owners' room with a large walk-in closet and spa-style shower, a guestroom with closet and flex room with French doors as well as a 2-car attached garage, and you have a wonderful home perfect for downsizing or wanting to live easy and cozy. This specific home also includes a full look-out basement with full-size windows viewing the back yard and a wood deck with stairs off the breakfast, a rare feature for a Paired Villa! The Cordoba is a high performance, energy efficient home. Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year structural warranty, 4-year workmanship on the roof and Industry- Best Customer Care Program.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts