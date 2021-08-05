2 Bedroom Home in Gary - $94,900

Affordable Charmer waiting on you! This ranch home is just minutes away from all the local Miller beaches, downtown Lake Street shops & restaurants!! Living room, formal dining room & bedrooms have hardwood floors. 9-foot ceilings through-out main floor. Kitchen has a new laminate flooring; island and the stove & fridge stay. New carpet in Bedroom 1. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans. Dry basement has addl room that could be a possible 3rd bedroom, plus a large workroom. Lots of storage space and laundry area (washer, dryer stay.) Fenced backyard and the huge side yard is large enough for a new garage. Close to major roadways!