2 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $119,900

2 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $119,900

The perfect gift this Holiday Season..Why not treat yourself to this solid, all brick ranch home that's just waiting for you to add your personal touch. This two bedroom home offers a convenient layout equipped with a large rec room, enclosed porch, and fireplace! Being located near Purdue Calumet offers it's new owner easy access to and from I-80/94 while still maintaining that quiet neighborhood feel. Schedule your showing today before you miss out on this one too!

