 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $55,000

2 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $55,000

2 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $55,000

South Hammond Ranch with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Laundry Room, 1.5 Car Garage. **Refrigerator & Stove Included. **Roof 11 Years New (total tear-off). Ceramic Tile in Full Bath. Laminated Flooring in Living Room & 2 Bedrooms. 2 New Steel Doors (Front & Back Doors). **Great Starter Home or Rental Investment. Minimal Work To Be Completed on This Fixer-Upper. **Close to Schools & Interstate.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts