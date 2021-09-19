2 Bedroom Home in Highland - $149,900

This quiet brick condo building is tucked away yet close to major roads, shopping and restaraunts. Very well maintained 2nd floor unit. The unit is very spacious and features new carpet, lights and freshly painted. All the doors are solid 6 panel doors. Spacious living room with patio and Fireplace that is open to the large kitchen. Very Large Master Bedroom with with 2 closets and its own Master Bath. The other bedroom is also a good size. Another Full Bathroom in Hall. Inside laundry room with newer Washer and Dryer. HOA just replaced roof in 2013. Also snow, lawn, exterior maintenance, common area, and WATER are included in the HOA fees. NIPSCO is your only bill. Pets are allowed under 15 pounds. NO rentals. This is MOVE IN READY. Just pack your bags.