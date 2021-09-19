 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Highland - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Highland - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Highland - $149,900

This quiet brick condo building is tucked away yet close to major roads, shopping and restaraunts. Very well maintained 2nd floor unit. The unit is very spacious and features new carpet, lights and freshly painted. All the doors are solid 6 panel doors. Spacious living room with patio and Fireplace that is open to the large kitchen. Very Large Master Bedroom with with 2 closets and its own Master Bath. The other bedroom is also a good size. Another Full Bathroom in Hall. Inside laundry room with newer Washer and Dryer. HOA just replaced roof in 2013. Also snow, lawn, exterior maintenance, common area, and WATER are included in the HOA fees. NIPSCO is your only bill. Pets are allowed under 15 pounds. NO rentals. This is MOVE IN READY. Just pack your bags.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts