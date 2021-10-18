2 Bedroom Home in Highland - $150,000

Nestled in a park-like setting is this 2 bedroom, 2 bath main floor condo. The spacious & bright living room is showcased by sliding doors to a private balcony and also includes a serene view of the well-manicured courtyard. Adjoining eat-in kitchen provides plenty of natural light as well as lots of cabinets & counter space--all appliances remain! The master bedroom presents a huge walk-in closet and private full bath. Roomy 2nd bedroom is currently used as a den. In-unit laundry room is equipped with washer/dryer, laundry sink and built-in cabinetry. Detached brick garages with storage units for each unit and exterior parking for your guests. Annual maintenance includes water, scavenger, common insurance, snow removal & lawn care. Condo is minutes from expressways & close to everything. Home is move-in ready, decorated in neutral tones and is a true pleasure to show!