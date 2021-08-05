 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hobart - $82,400

Cozy 2 bedroom home. Fireplace in living room, Sunroom in back that leads to deck for the nice warm days/nights.Just steps away from elementary school . Updated Bathroom and Kitchen past few years.Home Warranty for the Buyer with an accepted offer..

