2 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $235,000

Astonishing maintenance free 2 story townhome is move in ready and waiting for it's new owner to call it home. Upon entering you will be in awe of the 9 ft ceilings and open concept floor plan. The spacious kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, large pantry, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Up stairs you will find an over sized primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, enormous loft, 2nd bedroom. full bathroom, and finished laundry room. The exterior features a two car garage, patio, and professional landscaping. Conveniently located just minutes from I-65 and Rt 41, shopping, dining and Downtown Lowell.