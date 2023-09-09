UNITS AVAILABLE ~ BROOKSTONE NORTH ~ BURLINGTON MODELStarting at $269,000 - 1,350 SQ. FT.- 2 BED/ 2 BATHLuxury condominiums in the heart of Merrillville for Carefree Living! UNIQUELY designed building with 4 floors with attached garages for convenient entry into building. Burlington floor plan is offered on the ground level as well as floors 2-4. Open Concept Design. Primary Bedroom suite w/ full bathroom and walk-in closet. In-unit laundry, utility closets and balcony/patio. Residents will enjoy outdoor pond, fire pit and landscaped walkways, clubhouse and live video surveillance & check in.
2 Bedroom Home in Merrillville - $269,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
Lake Superior Judge John Sedia said Aug. 24 his original ruling stands, even though the judge acknowledged it included a "regrettable ... pith…
"Witnesses report that a group of juveniles were jumping off the breakwall after being advised not to by East Chicago Marina staff," the DNR said.
Older woman safely removed from home by firefighters after multiple departments respond to Labor Day blaze.
"The driver of the passenger vehicle had succeeded in exiting under his own power prior to firefighters' arrival, but was lying on the ground …