UNITS AVAILABLE ~ BROOKSTONE NORTH ~ BURLINGTON MODELStarting at $269,000 - 1,350 SQ. FT.- 2 BED/ 2 BATHLuxury condominiums in the heart of Merrillville for Carefree Living! UNIQUELY designed building with 4 floors with attached garages for convenient entry into building. Burlington floor plan is offered on the ground level as well as floors 2-4. Open Concept Design. Primary Bedroom suite w/ full bathroom and walk-in closet. In-unit laundry, utility closets and balcony/patio. Residents will enjoy outdoor pond, fire pit and landscaped walkways, clubhouse and live video surveillance & check in.