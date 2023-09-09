UNITS AVAILABLE ~ BROOKSTONE NORTH ~ CARLTON MODEL** Starting at $304,000 - 2 BED/ 2 BATH- 1,476 - 1,511 SQ. FT**Luxury condominiums in the heart of Merrillville for Carefree Living! UNIQUELY designed building with 4 floors and attached garages for convenient entry into the building. Open Concept Design. Primary Bedroom suite w/ bathroom and walk-in closet. In-unit laundry, utility closets Balcony. Carlton Model is offered on floors 2-4.Residents will enjoy outdoor pond, fire pit and landscaped walkways, clubhouse and live video surveillance & check in.