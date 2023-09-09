UNITS AVAILABLE ~ BROOKSTONE NORTH ~ ARLINGTON MODELStarting at $306,000 - 2 BED/2 BATH- 1,502 SQ. FT.Luxury condominiums in the heart of Merrillville for Carefree Living! UNIQUELY designed building with 4 floors and attached garages for convenient entry into building. Open Concept Design.Primary bedroom suite w/ bath and walk-in closet. In-unit laundry, utility closets and balcony. Residents will enjoy outdoor pond, fire pit and landscaped walkways and live video surveillance & check in.