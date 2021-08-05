2 Bedroom Home in Merrillville - $95,000

Why rent when you can purchase this very upscale & updated 2 bedroom,1.5 bath main floor condo? Features an open concept, living room/dining room layout, that is perfect for entertaining.The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry & counter space. Newer stainless steel appliances, include refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & microwave. Off the kitchen is the laundry, also with newer washer & dryer. Down the hallway is a bonus 7x4 storage room.Two spacious bedrooms overlook the picturesque Tempe Lake & walking path. Completing the main floor are the full bath off the bedrooms & the 1/2 bath for your guests. Back of the building is all fenced in for privacy & security to enjoy the lake & walking path. Private one car garage located just across from unit & plenty of guest parking. HOA fee of $155 covers trash, lawn maintenance, snow removal & common insurance. Per HOA, 1 cat is allowed per unit. NO RENTALS! Close to Rt 30 with good access to shopping & major expressways!