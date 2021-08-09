 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $123,097

2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $123,097

2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $123,097

Take a look at this charming condo located in the Town of Munster! Originally purchased for his son, who has since needed to relocate. Spacious rooms thru out.. Well lit home with big bright windows in every room. Clean and move in ready!Your washer and dryer is in the building. Downstairs with additional storage.Close to expressways, Chicago is about a 40 minute commute. Come and check out the variety of local shopping and dining options as well.Make your appointment today!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts