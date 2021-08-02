 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $125,000

Motivated seller!! Beautiful second floor condo. 2 spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, eat in kitchen. Your own washer/dryer and storage in basement. Quiet, friendly building. Carport for your convenience. Easy commute to Chicago-conveniently located near expressways. A couple blocks from ammenities- shopping, restaurants, entertainment, everything you need!! Furniture in condo can stay if you would like. Condo must be owner occupied. Bring us an offer!!

