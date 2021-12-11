Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village. Centennial Village is a Walkable, Lifestyle Center, for a unique living experience, where you SHOP, DINE, LIVE. *2 bedrooms, 2 baths, The Grove unit (B), Unit has 9' ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, with slow close doors & drawers, granite counter tops, appliances, flooring choice, options to upgrade. Patio doors that open for fresh air, a Juliet balcony *A landscaped patio/grilling area near the entrance of the building *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement available if you qualify for a Homestead exemption *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens. Garage spaces are sold separately at $28,960 which includes a secure storage area. Option to purchase more than 1 space.
2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $316,029
