2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $339,672

Almost completed, Flooring is in, Cabinets are going in, You get to choose your countertops. Beautiful 4 story elevator building in Centennial Village. Centennial Village is a Walkable, Lifestyle Center, for a unique living experience, where you SHOP, DINE, LIVE. *2 bedrooms, 2 baths, The Grove Park unit (B) located on the top 4th floor *Underground heated Garage space is sold separately at $28,960. which includes a secure storage area, *10'ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, with slow close doors & drawers, granite counter tops, G E appliances, flooring choice, options to upgrade & customize. Patio doors that open for fresh air *A landscaped patio/grilling area near the entrance of the building *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement (restrictions) *Located next to the 200 + acre Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens. MONTHLY HOA DUES ARE $214.65