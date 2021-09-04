2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $342,480

Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village. C V is a Walkable, Lifestyle Center, for a unique living experience, where you LIVE,SHOP,DINE. *2 bedroom, 2 bath, the Beech Park unit (D and D-1)), available at this price on the 2nd floor. The price increases with each higher floor. Units have 9' or 10'ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite, brand appliances, flooring choice, options to upgrade & customize. Some units will have patio doors that open for fresh air, referred to as a Juliet balcony *In unit laundry *The Beech unit D or D-1 are basically the same, just inches different *This unit has the most locations available. *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens. Single Garage space is sold separately,$28,960. includes a secure storage area