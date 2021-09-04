2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $350,454

Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village. C V is a Walkable Lifestyle Canter, for a unique living experience, LIVE, SHOP, DINE. *2 bedroom 2 bath unit, the Stewart Park unit (A), available at this price on the 2nd floor, only 3 available. The price increases with each higher floor. Units have 9' or 10' ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite counters, brand appliances, flooring choice, options to upgrade and customize. Some units will have patio doors that open for fresh air, referred to as a Juliette balcony *In unit laundry *View from unit A overlooks the landscaped patio/grilling/fire pit, area near the entrance of the building *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement *Located next to the 200+ acre Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens.Single garage space is sold separately, $28,960. 2nd space available, includes a secure storage area.