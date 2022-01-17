2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $352,472

Beautiful 4 story elevator building in Centennial Village, a Walkable, Lifestyle Center, for a unique living experience, where you SHOP, DINE, LIVE. * 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, the Cobblestone Park unit,(G) Only unit left. *9' ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite counter tops, brand name appliances, Tiled shower, flooring choice * This unit is currently being finished as a model * Patio door that opens for fresh air *A landscaped patio/grilling area near the entrance of the building Underground heated Garage space is sold separately at $28,960. includes a secure storage area, option to purchase more than 1 *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement (restrictions) *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events,golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens *10 different floor plans available in this development.