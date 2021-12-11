2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $355,729

 Skip to main content
Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village, a Walkable, Lifestyle Center, for a unique living experience, where you SHOP, DINE, LIVE. * 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, unit,(G) available at this price on the 3nd floor. 9''ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite counter tops, brand name appliances, Tiled shower, flooring choice, with options to upgrade. Patio doors that open for fresh air, a Juliet balcony *A landscaped patio/grilling area near the entrance of the building *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement available if you qualify for a homestead exemption *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail & enjoy the water features, art & gardens. Underground Garage spaces are sold separately at $28,960 includes a secure storage area. This unit is being completed now with selections and upgrades included in the price.

