2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $363,552

Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village, a Walkable, Lifestyle Center, for a unique living experience, LIVE, SHOP, DINE * 2 bedrooms, 2baths, the White Oak Park unit (F), available at this price on the 2nd floor, only 3 available. The price increases with each higher floor. 9' or 10'ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite counter tops, brand name appliances, flooring choice, tiled shower, with options to upgrade & customize. Some units will have patio doors that open for fresh air, called a Juliet balcony *A landscaped patio/grilling area near the entrance of the building *10 yr Real Estate taxabatement *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens. Underground Garage space is sold separately at $28,960 includes a secure storage area.