2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $374,502

2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $374,502

Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village, a Walkable, Lifestyle Center, for a unique living experience, where you SHOP, DINE, LIVE. * 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, the Cobblestone Park unit,(G) .10'ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite counter tops, brand name appliances, Tiled shower, flooring choice, with options to upgrade & customize. Some units will have patio doors that open for fresh air, called a Juliet balcony *A landscaped patio/grilling area near the entrance of the building *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement for those that can file a homestead exemption *Located next to the 200 + acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens *10 different floor plans available in this development. Underground Garage spaces are sold separately at $28,960 includes a secure storage area. You have an option to purchase 1 or more spaces.

