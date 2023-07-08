SIGNIFICANT CONCESSIONS AVAILABLE.FOR A SHORT TIME.UNIT just completed 2023, Beautiful 4 story, elevator building, Centennial Village, a Walkable, Lifestyle Center, a unique living experience 1728 SQ FT. *2 bedroom, 2 bath *9 'ceilings *Kitchen Island *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, quartz, G E appliances *Primary bedroom with walk in closet, double sinks, tiled shower/glass door *Spacious second bath *In unit laundry * located on the curve of the building overlooking the circle drive & views of Centennial Park *Single Garage space is sold separately,$28,960, includes secure storage area *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement (restrictions) SAVE THOUSANDS OF $*Secured doors & cameras thru out *Resident's patio with grills & firepit * Solid Commercial grade construction *Located next to the 200 + acre Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens. MONTHLY HOA DUES ARE $302.45 NO PETS