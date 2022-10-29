2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $449,135

Completed unit in a Beautiful 4 story, elevator building in Centennial Village. Centennial Village is aWalkable, Lifestyle Center, for a unique living experience, LIVE, SHOP & DINE. *2 bedroom, 2 bath *9 'ceilings *Kitchen Island *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite, G E appliances, flooring choices *Primary bedroom with walk in closet, double sinks in the bath, tiled shower/glass door *Spacious second bath *In unit laundry room * located on the curve of the building overlooking the circle drive & views of Centennial Park *Single Garage space is sold separately,$28,960, includes a secure storage area *10 yr Real Estate tax abatement (restrictions) * Secured doors & cameras thru out *Resident's patio with grills, firepit * Solid Commercial grade construction *Located next to the 200 + acre Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens. MONTHLY HOA DUES ARE $302.45