2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $452,618

Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village. CV is a Walkable, Lifestyle Center for a unique living experience where you LIVE, SHOP, DINE. *2 bedroom suites, 2.5 bath, the Centennial Park unit (C), available at this price on the 2nd floor, only 1 available on each floor. The price increases with each higher floor. Units have 9' or 10' ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite, brand appliances, flooring choice, options to upgrade & customize. Some units will have patio doors that open for fresh air, referred to as a Juliet balcony *In unit laundry * The Centennial unit C has 3 views to the East, West & North with only 1 short shared wall to another unit. *10 yr real Estate tax abatement *Located next to the 200+ acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens.Single Garage space is sold separately, $28,960, includes a secure storage area