2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $452,618

Beautiful 4 story elevator building in Centennial Village. Centennial Village is a Walkable, Lifestyle Center for a unique living experience where you LIVE, SHOP, DINE. *2 bedroom suites, 2.5 bath, Centennial Park unit (C), * 1779 Sq Ft *This unit has 3 open sides with views in 3 different view locations. Underground heated Garage space is sold separately, $28,960, includes a secure storage area (you can purchase more than 1 ) *9' ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite, brand appliances, flooring choice, options to upgrade & customize *In unit laundry * secured doors and security cameras though out the building* Resident patio with grills, tables, firepit with benches *10 yr real Estate tax abatement (requirements) *Located next to the 200+ acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens.