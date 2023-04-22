SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPER CONCESSIONS AVAILABLE.FOR A SHORT TIME. COMPLETED UNIT. Beautiful 4 story elevator building in Centennial Village which is a Walkable, Lifestyle Center for a unique living experience where you LIVE, SHOP, DINE. *2 bedroom suites, 2.5 bath, Centennial Park unit (C), * 1779 Sq Ft *This unit has 3 open sides with views in 3 directions. Underground heated Garage space is sold separately, $28,960, includes a secure storage area. *9' ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite, brand appliances *In unit laundry *secured doors & security cameras though out the building *Resident patio with grills, tables and a firepit *10 yr real Estate tax abatement SAVE THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS (requirements) *Located next to the 200 acre Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & water features, art & gardens. MONTHLY HOA DUES ARE $311.46 NO PETS/SMOKING BUILDING