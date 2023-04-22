SIGNIFICANT CONCESSIONS AVAILABLE.FOR A SHORT TIME. 10Yr Graduated Real Estate Tax Abatement, save thousands of dollars (requirements) Beautiful 4 story elevator building in Centennial Village, Walkable, Lifestyle Center for a unique living experience. COMPLETED UNIT. *2 bedroom suites, 2.5 bath, Centennial Park unit (C) * 1779 Sq Ft *This unit has 3 open sides with views in 3 directions. Underground heated Garage space is sold separately, $28,960, includes a secure storage area, *9' ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite, brand appliances, 3 patio doors that open for fresh air, *In unit laundry * secured doors and security cameras though out the building* Resident patio with grills, tables and firepit *Located next to the 200+ acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens. MONTHLY HOA DUES $311.46 NO PETS/SMOKING BUILDING