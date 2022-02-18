Beautiful 4 story building in Centennial Village. CV is a Walkable, Lifestyle Center for a unique living experience where you LIVE, SHOP, DINE. Unit 411, Has *2 bedroom suites, 2.5 bath, the Centennial Park unit (C), Unit has 10' ceilings *Quality finishes; solid wood cabinets, slow close doors & drawers, granite, brand appliances, flooring choice, options to upgrade & customize. Patio doors open for fresh air, referred to as a Juliet balcony *In unit laundry * The Centennial unit C has 3 views to the East, West & North with only 1 short shared wall to another unit. Premium location! *10 yr real Estate tax abatement with a homestead exemption *Located next to the 200+ acre, Centennial Park. Enjoy the park's events, golf, bike ride the regional trail network & enjoy the water features, art & gardens. Single Garage space is sold separately, $28,960, includes a secure storage area. Option to purchase 2 parking spaces.
2 Bedroom Home in Munster - $505,980
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warsaw Inn, the legendary Polish buffet in Lynwood, is closing after half a century because its owners are retiring.
The following Region schools have closed Feb. 17 due to inclement weather.
Victoria Schwarten previously won a due process against the district and Porter County Education Services during the summer of 2021.
Dance has been a lifelong journey for Renn Arvanitis, a Schererville resident who almost didn't make the Ben-Gals cheerleaders due to a partial tear of a tendon in her foot, she said.
The county experienced a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior, according to the department.
Parents have begun to express concerns about their children’s safety in the district, with some uncertain about what administration is doing to combat the issue.
Snow totals now look to be uniform across the Region, with most communities expecting 6 to 10 inches by the end of Thursday night.
"Trans kids deserve the same rights as anyone. None of us chose to be trans, or decided to make life more difficult for ourselves," said Jasper Wisecarver, the plaintiff.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said that prior to the crash, it is believed the boy hit his mother in the head with a brick during a domestic disturbance.
First responders extricated the driver, who eventually came back to consciousness.