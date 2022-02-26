 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Portage - $248,737

2 Bedroom Home in Portage - $248,737

Maintenance free Avanti! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus office/den area. Sunroom. Open concept main floor with 9' ceilings. White maple cabinets with large kitchen island. Architect trim package. Quick Step Colossia Barrington Oak flooring in the foyer, kitchen, sunroom and living room. Ceramic flooring in both baths. Upgraded carpets. Landscaped with irrigation.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sinkhole eats cars when storm sewer fails

Sinkhole eats cars when storm sewer fails

Porter County Engineer Mike Novotney knew the Carriage Hills subdivision in Jackson Township needed stormwater problems solved. But until a large sinkhole opened up, he didn’t realize it was urgent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts