Enjoy maintenance free living in the Adagio! This home features an open concept design with the great room open to a custom kitchen. The kitchen showcases white maple soft close cabinets with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, undercabinet lighting and GE stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry and an island for entertaining. Cozy up by the fireplace in the great room or enjoy the sunsets from your sunroom. The owner's suite has a tiled shower and spacious walk-in closet. Guest bedroom plus a den or office area with French doors. This home comes fully landscaped with an irrigation system and the Industry's Best Customer Care Program and Warranty.
2 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $372,625
Related to this story
Most Popular
A popular YouTuber's recently visited Gary, documenting his trip in a video that's gone viral.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ being reimagined; Region Escape Room closes; Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Cookies opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ and Region Escape Room close, Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Co…
Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to contact LaPorte County Chief of Detectives Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, extensi…
He reportedly knew what he was doing was wrong and told her, "In the Greek culture this is perfectly normal."
"We will fight like hell to get justice for my brother," sister Tara Potocki said.