Enjoy maintenance free living in the Adagio! This home features an open concept design with the great room open to a custom kitchen. The kitchen showcases white maple soft close cabinets with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, undercabinet lighting and GE stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry and an island for entertaining. Cozy up by the fireplace in the great room or enjoy the sunsets from your sunroom. The owner's suite has a tiled shower and spacious walk-in closet. Guest bedroom plus a den or office area with French doors. This home comes fully landscaped with an irrigation system and the Industry's Best Customer Care Program and Warranty.