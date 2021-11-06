Presenting THE BRISTOL - New construction ready for occupancy this January! This open concept ranch offers one level living with flexibility and function! The open concept kitchen and great room is perfect for gatherings and everyday family living. 2 bedrooms PLUS an additional bonus room that offer options for guests or a home office or den. Upgraded vinyl plank flooring throughout! Primary bedroom with beautiful private bath, huge walk-in closet, double bowl raised vanity and large shower. Covered patio just steps away from your kitchen is the perfect spot for morning coffee. Quality Hardie siding and fully landscaped & sodded homesite will complete your beautiful exterior. Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system and has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters.
2 Bedroom Home in St. John - $329,990
