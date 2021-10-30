 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St. John - $339,990

Presenting THE BRISTOL - New construction ready for occupancy this January! This open concept ranch offers one level living with flexibility and function! The open concept kitchen/great room is perfect for gatherings large & small. 2 bedrooms PLUS a flex room that offer options for guests or a home office/den. Main bedroom w/beautiful private bath, huge walk-in closet, double bowl raised vanity and large shower. Covered patio just steps away from your kitchen is the perfect spot for morning coffee. Quality Hardie siding and landscaping w/front & side yard sod will complete your beautiful exterior. Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system and has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters.

