Presenting THE BRISTOL - New construction ready for occupancy this Spring! This open concept ranch offers one level living with flexibility and function! The open concept kitchen with upgraded crown molding cabinets and the great room with electric fireplace is perfect for gatherings and everyday family living! 2 bedrooms PLUS an additional bonus room with french doors offers options for guests or a home office or den. Primary bedroom with beautiful private bath, huge walk-in closet, double bowl raised vanity and large shower. Covered patio just steps away from your kitchen is the perfect spot for morning coffee. Quality Hardie siding and fully landscaped & sodded homesite will complete your beautiful exterior. Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system and has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana taxes!
2 Bedroom Home in St. John - $351,990
