2 Bedroom Home in St. John - $405,280

Enjoy maintenance free living in this newly constructed townhome located in St. John's premier Dancing Waters Subdivision! The minute you walk into this townhome you will recognize the quality construction and all of today's modern luxuries. Conveniently located close to shopping and entertainment, this 100% brick open concept 2 bed, 2 bath ranch townhome is the one for you! This townhome boast 9 foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, a gas burning fireplace, custom kitchen cabinets with granite tops and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator to be delivered 11/21/21). A sliding glass door opens up to a patio overlooking a professionally landscaped yard with huge pine trees for added privacy. Landscape lighting, in ground irrigation and a two car attached garage are added luxuries. No detail has been overlooked by the builder. Come out and see for yourself!