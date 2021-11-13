 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St. John - $405,280

From the moment you walk into this new construction townhome, you will recognize the quality construction and all of today's modern luxuries. Conveniently located across from Lake Central High School, this 100% brick 2 bed, 2 bath, open concept ranch townhome boasts 9 foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, a stone surround gas fireplace in the great room, custom cabinets with granite tops and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator to be delivered 11/21). A sliding glass door leads out to a patio and professionally landscaped yard with huge pine trees for added privacy. Landscape lighting, in ground irrigation and a 2 car attached garage are included. Maintenance free living at its finest!

