Spend your weekends enjoying leisure activities instead of worrying about exterior upkeep. The all-brick construction ensures durability and enhances the property's curb appeal, setting it apart from the rest.. This townhome offers the perfect blend of elegance, convenience, and low-maintenance living and is the epitome of modern luxury. The open concept layout allows for seamless flow and abundant natural light. The spacious living area provides a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying quiet evenings at home. The well-appointed kitchen features sleek countertops and high-end appliances. The serene master suite is a retreat with an ensuite bathroom and plenty of closet space. The second bedroom offers versatility and can be used as a guest room, home office, or hobby space. Both bathrooms showcase exquisite finishes and modern fixtures. Located in close proximity to local amenities, shopping centers, and dining options, this townhome is ideal!