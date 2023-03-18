Relax and enjoy yourself in this NEW CONSTRUCTION townhome in St. John's premier Dancing Waters Townhome subdivision. this QUALITY BUILT 100% brick 2 bed, 2 bath open concept ranch townhome boasts 9 foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, a gas burning fireplace, custom cabinets with quartz tops and stainless steel appliances (included). Unwind after a long day or enjoy your morning coffee on your patio overlooking your professionally landscaped and irrigated yard with landscape lighting. Quality construction, all of today's modern luxuries, gorgeous grounds and a super convenient location make this a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in St. John - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"When she stopped her vehicle near the delivery address, numerous gunshots rang out," police reported.
Chicago defense attorney Jonathan S. Bedi argued in a court memorandum that the federal law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms violat…
"The message is simple: For those traveling in Indiana, speeding in job sites no longer will be tolerated," said Rick Fedder, chief operating …
Hanover Central softball coach Sam Antkiewicz will be suspended for the first game of the 2023 season, the Wildcats athletic administration confirmed.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is asking Indiana's highest court to dismiss a criminal indictment accusing him of felony resisting law enforcement…