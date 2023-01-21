2 Bedroom Home in St. John - $444,900

Forget about the hassle of lawn care and snow removal! Relax and enjoy yourself in this NEW CONSTRCTION LUXURY ranch townhome in St. John's premier Dancing Waters Townhome subdivision. This QUALITY BUILT 100% brick, 2 bed, 2 bath open concept townhome boasts 9 foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, a gas burning fireplace, custom cabinets with quartz tops and stainless steel appliances. Unwind after a long day or enjoy your morning coffee on your patio, overlooking your professionally landscaped and irrigated yard with landscape lighting. Quality construction, all of today's modern luxuries, gorgeous grounds and a super-convenient location make this a must see!