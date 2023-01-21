 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St. John - $444,900

2 Bedroom Home in St. John - $444,900

Forget about the hassle of lawn care and snow removal! Relax and enjoy yourself in this NEW CONSTRCTION LUXURY ranch townhome in St. John's premier Dancing Waters Townhome subdivision. This QUALITY BUILT 100% brick, 2 bed, 2 bath open concept townhome boasts 9 foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, a gas burning fireplace, custom cabinets with quartz tops and stainless steel appliances. Unwind after a long day or enjoy your morning coffee on your patio, overlooking your professionally landscaped and irrigated yard with landscape lighting. Quality construction, all of today's modern luxuries, gorgeous grounds and a super-convenient location make this a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts