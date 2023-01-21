 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St. John - $444,900

Relax and enjoy yourself in this NEW CONSTRUCTION townhome in St. John's premier Dancing Waters Townhome subdivision. this QUALITY BUILT 100% brick 2 bed, 2 bath open concept ranch townhome boasts 9 foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, a gas burning fireplace, custom cabinets with quartz tops and stainless steel appliances (included). Unwind after a long day or enjoy your morning coffee on your patio overlooking your professionally landscaped and irrigated yard with landscape lighting. Quality construction, all of today's modern luxuries, gorgeous grounds and a super convenient location make this a must see!

