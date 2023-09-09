Maintenance Free living SITTING ON LOST MARSH GOLF COURSE, better than new! Newly built in 2019! Sitting on a large corner lot, backing up to the golf course with pure privacy in the back yard! This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an office, sunroom, and ONE LEVEL LIVING. The main living area features a vaulted ceiling and OPEN CONCEPT living space. The Kitchen offers granite countertops, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and much more. Off of the spacious dining area is the beautiful SUNROOM! The master suite offer plenty of room with an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Other features include a large mudroom/laundry room, 2 car attached garage, lawn care and snow removal included, spacious second bedroom, and much more
2 Bedroom Home in Whiting - $274,900
