NOT YET BUILT. Photos are of prior build. The REDBUD, featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, has an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, 2 walk-in closets, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware & lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free!
2 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $346,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Richard D. Jones Jr., 42, is accused of beating and shooting 34-year-old Charietta Pritchett while two children, ages 11 and 9, were in another bedroom Monday at a Hammond home.
Le Bon, a French restaurant planned for the Valparaiso downtown had its liquor license revoked.
Police obtained a search warrant to examine Johnson's phone and discovered he was using it immediately prior to the crash to view a website that displays pornographic videos, records state.
Frigid weather has caused closures and delays at several schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
The man will be required to register as a sex offender for life, attorneys said.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Cpl. Daryl Gordon at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
A cold front will bring another round of lake-effect snow to NWI beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday night. Check out the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
"I'm furious. The park should be free for all, or at least residents of the area. Relying on the honor system to do this is going to turn everyone who happens on a trail into a 'fare dodger.'"
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants the case to move forward as quickly as possible, so he's not "further prejudiced" in terms of the upcoming election, attorney Paul Stracci said.
"He was a good person, humble, loyal and respectful. He came from Greece with nothing and made a family. ... He treated everyone the same whether a dishwasher or customer."