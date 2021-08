2 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $360,650

SLATED FOR COMPLETION MID JULY. Photos are of prior build, and will be updated as construction progresses. Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our cottage homes are maintenance free! The REDBUD, featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, has an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, 2 walk-in closets, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware & lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, or deck (specific to plan). Quality built by LIFEHOUSE HOMES.