2 more in Region die from COVID-19

Two more people in the Region died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The two deaths, one each in Lake and LaPorte counties, were included in 39 reported across Indiana. The state's fatality count from the respiratory disease rose to 8,055.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 21 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 978 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began: 610 in Lake County, 180 in Porter County, 139 in LaPorte County, 31 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 355 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region saw 786 new COVID-19 cases added across the area. New case totals included 40,621 in Lake County, up 394; 13,126 in Porter County, up 282; 7,736 in LaPorte County, up 91; 2,505 in Jasper County, up 15; and 835 in Newton County, up four.
There were 5,429 new cases added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 523,090. New cases were reported between Nov. 23 and Friday.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 14.9% in Lake County, up from 14.6% the day before; 14.1% in Porter County, down from 14.6%; 16.2% in LaPorte County, down from 16.8%; 14.9% in Newton County, down from 14.4%; and 12.9% in Jasper County, down from 13%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.