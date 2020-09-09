 Skip to main content
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County
Another two COVID-19 deaths, and 45 additional cases, were reported Wednesday in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw 17 additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,173. Both new deaths in the Region were reported in Lake County.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 301 in Lake County, 45 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 3 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 224 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 34 positive cases for a total of 9,601. Porter County had five more cases, bringing its total to 1,864. LaPorte County saw four new cases, for a total of 1,254.

Jasper County saw two new cases, for a total of 351. Newton County's case total stayed at 151.

ISDH reported 720 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 101,485. New cases were reported between Sept. 4 and Tuesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed five patients hospitalized and 1,682 people recovered.

A total of 1,572,960 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.6% cumulative positive rate and a 5.1% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

The Region's seven-day positive rates included Lake County, 5.8%; Porter County, 5.2%; Newton County, 3.8%; LaPorte County, 3.7%; and Jasper County, 1.7%.

ISDH reported 85,948 tested in Lake County, 25,820 in Porter County, 19,130 in LaPorte County, 5,290 in Jasper County and 1,443 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between March 23 and Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

