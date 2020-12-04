2020 holiday family movie viewing guide: Escape with these 10 movies this season

This holiday season there likely will be much more time at home than in past years, and in that time at home when the family is all together, it’s a perfect opportunity to gather in front of the small screen for a family movie night.
When you think of it, the ritual of watching a movie together is one of the few things that we can hold on to from pre-pandemic times. It’s one of those few activities untouched by the outer forces of a pandemic — a comforting activity that still goes on when the world is a little off-kilter outside the doors to our home. Pop some popcorn and cling to that comfort of holiday movie viewing together.
During the weeks leading up to Christmas, you could easily watch a different movie every night and get through a good amount of classics. And there are some holidays movies that everyone really must view — they’re part of pop culture and the makings of so much movie magic. Here are 10 must-see holiday movies that you will want to add to your streaming list.
'A Christmas Story'
If you live in the Region, you likely are aware of the connection between this classic Christmas movie to Hammond. The creator of the story that became the movie, Jean Shepherd, spent his childhood growing up in the Hessville neighborhood. The characters in the movie were based on real people — his little brother, the neighborhood friend Flick and the school bully. The town depicted in the movie is called “Hohman” and loosely is based on the city of Hammond. It’s fun to watch and notice the little nods to Northwest Indiana as you follow this charming little tale of Ralphie’s quest to get Santa to deliver a Red Ryder BB gun — the only thing on his wish list that year.
'Elf'
If there’s one movie that captures the innocence of Christmas magic, it’s this holiday flick starring Will Farrell as Buddy the Elf, an orphan who was raised at the North Pole in a community of elves. The movie follows his adventures to the big city of New York, and there are so many laughs, smiles and heartfelt moments along the way.
'Polar Express'
Although this movie was released 16 years ago, the animation and effects are still impressive. A boy heads out on a magical train ride on Christmas Eve, making some friends and learning the importance of believing along the way. Tom Hanks lends his voice for several of the characters in the movie.
'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation'
It’s not Christmas until you take in a Clark Griswold movie. Played by Chevy Chase, Griswold is the lovable suburban dad with a big heart who wants nothing more than to give his family a good, old-fashioned family Christmas experience. Laugh along the way at Griswold’s mishaps and physical comedy, which are just as funny now as when the movie was released in 1983.
'It’s a Wonderful Life'
If you have never seen this movie, put it on your 2020 Christmas bucket list. We could all use a little George Bailey in this unusual year. Set in the 1940s and rolling in black and white, this story impresses upon viewers the importance of one person on the world around them and how many people can be touched along the way. It’s feel-good viewing at its very best.
'Miracle on 34th Street'
Another black and white classic, "Miracle on 34th Street" tackles the cynicism of a little girl during the holiday season when her mother hires a man to serve as the department store Santa at Macy’s. There are sweet and funny moments and spoiler — a very happy ending.
'Jingle All the Way'
Like a little action with your holiday viewing? This fun Christmas movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a dad on a quest to get his son that season’s most-wanted toy. Of course, there are detours and roadblocks along the way that make for some good laughs and keep you on the edge of your seat.
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'
There have been several versions of the Grinch story released, but the 2000 live-action film starring Jim Carrey is perhaps the most enthralling and entertaining of them all. The costumes are pretty impressive, and Carrey’s performance makes you really feel the transformation of the Grinch.
'Paul Blart: Mall Cop'
So, this one is debatable. Some people say "Die Hard" isn’t a Christmas movie, but the action flick takes place on Christmas Eve, so it’s become a popular testosterone-themed holiday movie among those who aren’t as into the heartfelt and emotional Christmas movies. This one belongs in the Christmas category because it takes place at a suburban shopping mall on Black Friday. It’s full of hilarious scenes and one-liners that you’ll be repeating for days after.
'Home Alone'
The adventures of 8-year-old Kevin McCallister are riveting when he is accidentally left at home alone while his family flies off for a holiday vacation. Two bumbling burglars are no match for this kid and his imagination as he protects his home in the days leading up to Christmas.
