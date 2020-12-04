2020 holiday family movie viewing guide: Escape with these 10 movies this season

This holiday season there likely will be much more time at home than in past years, and in that time at home when the family is all together, it’s a perfect opportunity to gather in front of the small screen for a family movie night.

When you think of it, the ritual of watching a movie together is one of the few things that we can hold on to from pre-pandemic times. It’s one of those few activities untouched by the outer forces of a pandemic — a comforting activity that still goes on when the world is a little off-kilter outside the doors to our home. Pop some popcorn and cling to that comfort of holiday movie viewing together.

During the weeks leading up to Christmas, you could easily watch a different movie every night and get through a good amount of classics. And there are some holidays movies that everyone really must view — they’re part of pop culture and the makings of so much movie magic. Here are 10 must-see holiday movies that you will want to add to your streaming list.

'A Christmas Story'