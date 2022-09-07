 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Valparaiso Popcorn Festival schedule

Kickoff events

Sept. 8

Noon 13th Annual Rotary Popcorn Golf Open, The Course at Aberdeen. Registration at 10:30 a.m. 

5-8:30 p.m. Kick-off Concert Central Park Plaza. Kashmir takes the stage at 7 p.m. 

Sept. 9

4:30-9 p.m. Food Truck Rally & Hot Wheels Race of Champions, William E. Urschel Pavilion

6 p.m. Jr. Kernel Run, Fairgrounds Park

Festival

Sept. 10

7:20 a.m. Popcorn Panic 5-mile, Central Park Plaza

7:30 a.m. Popcorn Panic 5K run/walk, Central Park Plaza

8 a.m. Festival booths open

           Ulitmate Poppin' Play Zone opens

8:30 a.m. Lit'l Kernel Puff Run, Central Park Plaza

10 a.m. Popcorn Festival Parade, Old Town Banquet Center on Calumet Avenue to Ben Franklin Middle School

11:30 a.m. Beer tent opens

Main Stage

Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza

11:30 a.m. The Insiders

1:15 p.m. The Crawpuppies

3 p.m. Mike & Joe

5  p.m. The Spazmatics

Michigan Avenue Dance Party

Lincolnway and Michigan Avenue

Noon-5 p.m. DJ Party People

6:30 pm Festival closes

For more information, visit valparaisoevents.com.

