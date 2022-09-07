2022 Valparaiso Popcorn Festival schedule

Kickoff events
Noon 13th Annual Rotary Popcorn Golf Open, The Course at Aberdeen. Registration at 10:30 a.m.
5-8:30 p.m. Kick-off Concert Central Park Plaza. Kashmir takes the stage at 7 p.m.
4:30-9 p.m. Food Truck Rally & Hot Wheels Race of Champions, William E. Urschel Pavilion
6 p.m. Jr. Kernel Run, Fairgrounds Park
Festival
7:20 a.m. Popcorn Panic 5-mile, Central Park Plaza
7:30 a.m. Popcorn Panic 5K run/walk, Central Park Plaza
8 a.m. Festival booths open
Ulitmate Poppin' Play Zone opens
8:30 a.m. Lit'l Kernel Puff Run, Central Park Plaza
10 a.m. Popcorn Festival Parade, Old Town Banquet Center on Calumet Avenue to Ben Franklin Middle School
11:30 a.m. Beer tent opens
Main Stage
Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza
1:15 p.m. The Crawpuppies
Michigan Avenue Dance Party
Lincolnway and Michigan Avenue
Noon-5 p.m. DJ Party People
For more information, visit valparaisoevents.com.
