3/11/26 On This Day Our Star Was Born From the Celebrations: Congratulations, Kevin and Patricia! series Mar 13, 2021 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Birthday, Evelyn! Simply the Best!Love, Carolyn, Walter, Darlene and Kathryn In this Series Celebrations: Congratulations, Kevin and Patricia! 2 hrs ago Cappo-Fenton Engagement 2 hrs ago Gabrielle and Nick engagement 2 hrs ago 3/11/26 On This Day Our Star Was Born 249 updates Previous Next Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +3 Local News Crown Point dad sent home by ER dies from COVID-19, agonizing over newborn's illness, family says Updated 18 hrs ago “From the time Ray died until two weeks after that, we were just completely alone in our house, which was horrible. I was in a really bad place. It was a horrible little nightmare." +3 Crime and Courts WATCH NOW: 4 Portage children removed from cockroach-infested home, police say; parents charged Updated 18 hrs ago "(A resident) advised to be careful as cockroaches sometimes fall from the ceiling and could land on your head/shoulders," Portage police Lt. Troy Williams said. +3 Valparaiso Vikings Prep Zone Former teammates, coach remember Valparaiso football player shot, killed at 19 Updated 18 hrs ago "There will not be a day when Noah Beller is forgotten." +2 Gary News Deceased man found in camper identified; remembered for good heart Updated 18 hrs ago The Gary man was remembered by a close friend as a creative person with a good heart. +4 Crime and Courts 3 accused of killing teen in retaliation for previous double homicide Updated 18 hrs ago Three males emerged from a gangway July 5 in Gary, shooting 16-year-old Christopher Watson to death and wounding a 56-year-old Gary man, police said. Crime and Courts Former NWI coach accused of misconduct with students also being investigated by fire department Updated 18 hrs ago "We have to do a thorough and honest investigation to determine what action is appropriate," Portage City Attorney Dan Whitten said. Latest Headlines UPDATE: Body found in vacant industrial building identified as missing Hammond man, police say Updated 18 hrs ago The man had been reported missing form Hammond on Jan. 28. Crime and Courts Woman accused of sexual battery at lingerie store strikes a plea deal Updated 18 hrs ago Rice was arrested Jan. 18, 2019, on allegations she pulled down a retail associate's pants in a dressing room at Victoria's Secret and made a comment about the associate's private area. Crime and Courts Former Hobart coach accused of misconduct with one or more student-athletes, police say Updated Mar 11, 2021 School officials said once the alleged conduct was discovered by the school administration, the School City of Hobart notified Hobart police and Lake County Child Protective Services. Local News Teen charged in infant's murder was disoriented during 911 call, police say Updated 18 hrs ago A teen charged with murder in the death of a 7-month-old boy appeared disoriented and disheveled after calling 911 and repeatedly saying, "I killed baby, take me to jail," according to court records.