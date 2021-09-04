 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $259,900

BEAUTIFUL! Ranch 1/2 Duplex, Open Concept 2 Bedrooms plus Den (could easily be 3rd bedroom), 2 Baths, Great Room,2 Car Attached Garage with Pull Down Stairs on CULDESAC Lot. Home Features Ceramic Foyer, Stunning Kitchen with Enormous Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances Included, Ceramic Flooring and Open Dining Area. Great Room with Lots of Windows!, Large Master Bedroom Suite With Walk in Closet, Private Bath with Double Vanity. Spacious Laundry Room with Built in Cabinets. Upgraded Lighting and Upgraded Flooring throughout. Water Softener Owned. Custom Window Treatments Remain., Professionally Landscaped, Sprinkler System, Extended Concrete Patio, Low Association Fees, & Low Taxes. Hanover Schools ! Buyers can Plant Arborvitaes Trees with Association Approval

