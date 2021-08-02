 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $267,768

The Courtney features a large and spacious floor-plan that includes an open concept first floor, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and the upgraded DESIGNER PACKAGE. When walking in you'll enter a beautiful foyer that opens into the living space. The kitchen and dining with ample cabinet and counter space. At the back end of the kitchen, you'll find the garage entrance, a utility room and the 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs you'll be greeted with 3 large bedrooms. The owners suite features 2 large closets and a private bathroom with walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms will share a bathroom located in the hall. Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Pictures may be of a previously built home.

